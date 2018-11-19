Farmer Christmas is coming to Green Dragon Eco Farm

Farmer Christmas returns to Green Dragon Eco Farm this year on his traditional red tractor!

The centre at Hogshaw is setting up a “Farmer Christmas Land” where visitors will be welcomed by the farm's elves and invited to explore a place full of festive fun and activities.

Children can dig in Santa’s snowpits, walk through the enchanted forest, meet the Christmas animals or make a star for the wishing tree.

They also get to meet Farmer Christmas, sit up on his tractor and receive a Christmas gift.

Reindeer from the Green Dragon herd will be joining in the fun and children will be able to feed the reindeer with 'magic moss' - which apparently they prefer to carrots!

Other animals will be joining in the fun including the farm's turkeys - including Cröllwitzers and Pied turkeys, breeds that are on the trust’s endangered list and the farm's ewes, ahead of Christmas lambing.

If you would like to visit you can book online or at reception on the day.

Places cost £9.95 per child, with two free accompanying adults.

Farmer Christmas Land will be open on December 1, 2, 8 and 9 and then from December 15 through until Christmas Eve.

Places can be booked online at www.greendragonecofarm.co.uk