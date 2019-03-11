Fancy running a pub? The Boot in Bledlow Ridge is looking for a new tenant

Ever fancied running your own country pub? Well this might be the opportunity for you.

The Boot, in Bledlow Ridge is looking for a new tenant after six and a half years.

The previous management has stewarded the pub into what it is today, with a great chef and loyal staff - but now they are looking to put their feet up and relax.

So the community-run pub, which is a popular fixture in the village is up for grabs!

A post on The Boot's website read: "We are proud to be a free house and support our local Marlow Rebellion brewery. A Buckinghamshire pub situated in the heart of the picturesque Chiltern Hills, the Boot offers local ales, fresh locally produced food and fabulous wines.

"Our chef’s desire to create modern and delicious dishes, suit all tastes, so you and your family can dine in style.

"The Boot’s ample garden provides hours of fun for children (and well behaved dogs) to play. Our stunning outdoor, heated eating area has ample room for marquees to cater for larger events, such as Christenings, Weddings and Funerals. We can cater for a maximum of 70 guests seated within our restaurant or larger parties of up to 120 guests offering canapes or a buffet."

To find out more call the pub on 01494 481499 or email theteam@theboot-bledlowridge.co.uk