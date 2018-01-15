Fancy performing at Live in the Park? Here’s how you can be on stage at Aylesbury’s biggest music festival

Two open mic competitions are being held in March to find talented local artists and bands to perform at this year’s Live in the Park.

The two competitions are being run by Aylesbury Town Council and are open to all genres, musical styles and ages.

All selected entrants need is to ensure they have 30 minutes of material (either original, covers or a combination) that will be suitable for a large outdoor music festival.

The competition is open to any performers who live within a 20 mile radius of the town and who haven’t performed at the event since 2013.

There will be two separate competitions - one to find a band to perform on the Main Stage (March 15) and one to find an acoustic act for the Second Stage (March 22) with both taking place at Shoot in Aylesbury.

Full terms and conditions are available at www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk