Fancy a job at Waddesdon Manor?

The country home is looking for new recruits to their catering team, holding a recruitment day on Friday 19 October.

Chloe Wells, Communications officer for Waddesdon Manor said:

"We have temporary positions available over the Christmas period and we would love to hear from energetic, confident and customer focused people that are available for work Wed-Sun from late October to early January.

"We have both full and part time shifts available, so can be flexible about hours, although no late-night work will be necessary as our opening hours are 11am-6pm.

The roles will be based either in the Manor Restaurant or the Stables Café.

She added: "To find out more, we’re asking people to come along to our open recruitment event at the Five Arrows Hotel, Waddesdon on Friday 19th October from 3.30-5.30pm.

"We will be conducting interviews, so we ask that any applicants please bring along their CV. If you’re interested in roles in different departments, please see our website for information about more vacancies."

To register interest, please email RSVP@waddesdon.org.uk