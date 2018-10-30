Family's fundraiser for Stoke Mandeville Hospital raises £4,000

A fundraising evening for Stoke Mandeville Hospital's chemotherapy and haematology unit at Niche on Saturday has raised around £4,000.

The event was organised by Aylesbury resident Jade Pinnock whose mum Kim Pinnock (nee Lumley) helped to raise £45,000 to help set the unit up 33 years ago.

Guests browse the stalls at the fundraising event at Niche

Jade was inspired to host the latest fundraiser for the unit after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and was a patient in the hospital.

Jade told the paper before the event: "The night is to raise money for patients having treatment so they have personal entertainment systems such as iPads available while they are staying for treatment.

"Unfortunately when having treatment people are obviously unable to work and so money is generally low and most families are unable to to fund luxuries.

"There will also be an opportunity for people to write their own experiences of illnesses so people can relate and feel safer."

The highlight of the auction was a signed Anthony Joshua glove - Amber holds the glove as Jade leads the bids

The evening at Niche wine bar in Market Square proved a great success running until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Speaking today Jade said: "People were dropping in through the evening.

"It was packed and everyone had a great time and we raised money to improve facilities at the hospital."

The highlight of the night was an auction featuring several great prizes, with a signed glove by boxer Anthony Joshua going for the most - £1,000.

During the evening, Kerry Pinnock hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust with Jade doing the honours

Another highlight during the evening was Kerry Pinnock having 10 inches of her hair cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Through money raised and donations on the night, plus the Just Giving page, it is estimated that around £6,000 has been raised.

There is still the opportunity to donate to this cause: visit www.justgiving.com/Jade-Pinnock