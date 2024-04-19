Family pay heart-breaking tribute to boy, 5, tragically killed in crash near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of five-year-old Teddy Hickman, who tragically died following a road traffic collision in Blackthorn, near Bicester, on Sunday (14/4), have released a tribute to him.

“Teddy was the light of our lives and our entire world. He was the most beautiful little boy inside and out with the cheekiest smile.

“He was funny, loved to play tricks and so very clever.

Teddy Hickman. Photo: Police

“Teddy had the kindest soul, the most caring little boy who we will forever be proud of, the greatest privilege of our lives.

“He was loved by so many and brought immense joy to all our lives from the day he was born.