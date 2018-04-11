Family fun day at Hale Leys tomorrow!

This week sees the FREE ‘Quacker Duck Trail’ take place on Thursday 12 April in Aylesbury’s town centre between 11am and 3pm.

This unique and fun-filled family event invites people to search for hidden letters around the town centre - to reveal the mystery message.

Letters will be displayed inside shops or in their windows.

Entry forms can be collected from Hale Leys Shopping Centre where you will find them in The Works retailer and Lil Riders who will be on the high street that day. The entry form also lists the participating shops.

All correct entries will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of three prizes:

• First prize is a one-month membership for Everyone Active at Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre.

• Second prize is one free family swim at Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre.

• Third prize brought to you by Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership is a mystery prize.

“The Town Centre Partnership is delighted to be supporting local businesses and creating a fun activity for children to enjoy with their families during the school holidays,” said Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett.