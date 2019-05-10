Failure to check waste carrier costs Aylesbury builder thousands

Ventzislave Metodiev Sotirov, a 42-year-old Aylesbury builder trading as London Construction Service Limited, attended High Wycombe Magistrates on 17 April 2019, and pleaded guilty to an offence of failing in his and his company’s duty of care after waste was found illegally dumped.

The court heard that on 2 August 2018, a large amount of building and renovation waste was found illegally dumped on green belt land in the Gomm Valley just off Gomm Road in High Wycombe.

Enforcement officers found evidence that led to the identification of the origin of the majority of the waste. Subsequently Mr Sotirov was interviewed under caution by officers working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

In court Mr Sotirov admitted that he had employed the services of an opportunist who had offered to remove and dispose of waste that he had generated at a site he was working at in London.

He admitted that he had been negligent and did not check if the individual was registered as a waste carrier with the Environment Agency or complete any paperwork.

He had thus failed in his legal duty of care in relation to the transfer of the waste.

The Magistrates fined Mr Sotirov £1,000 and ordered him to pay costs incurred by Buckinghamshire County Council of £425.40.

A victim surcharge of £100 was also levied. Mr Sotirov's company London Construction Service Limited was also fined £2,500 and ordered to pay £425.40 towards costs. The total to pay was £4,450.80.

Wycombe District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Julia Adey, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "Illegal waste carriers rely on people such as this builder who paid cash and didn't ask questions - which is why the courts treat the duty of care over waste disposal so seriously. If everyone carried out simple checks before hiring a waste carrier, the criminal fly tippers would go out of business."

To find out what's required to fulfil the duty of care, check the SCRAP Fly Tipping code:

www.recycleforbuckinghamshire.co.uk/scrap-fly-tipping