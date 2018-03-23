FACEBOOK LIVE: Watch live as world’s first David Bowie statue is unveiled

This Sunday Aylesbury will become the centre of the universe for David Bowie fans around the world - when Earthly Messenger - the first David Bowie memorial statue in the world is officially unveiled.

And The Bucks Herald will be live streaming the ceremony from 2pm from our Facebook page.

Aylesbury was chosen for the historic work - as the town’s Friars club was where Bowie chose to debut his Hunky Dory album - and perhaps his most famous persona Ziggy Stardust.

Bowie also promoted the town as a touring destination for new American bands of the time - claiming that the friendly atmosphere made it the perfect place for a first show. This led to acts including Talking Heads, The Ramones, Modern Lovers and Blondie heading to Aylesbury at very early stages in their careers.

When Iggy Pop played at Friars, Bowie himself accompanied him on stage.

The statue - by renowned sculptor Andrew Sinclair - will be housed under the arches in Market Square - which Bowie referenced in his song Five Years.

So if you can’t make it to the 2pm unveiling join us live on Facebook to see all the action on your mobile phone, tablet or computer!