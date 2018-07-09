Eyes of the world on Aylesbury Vale as US President Donald Trump set to visit on Friday

US President Donald Trump is set to visit Aylesbury Vale on Friday - to have lunch with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Trump, will come to Chequers as part of a four day tour of the United Kingdom. It is believed that his wife Melania will take part in a different event, accompanied by Theresa May's husband Philip.

Chequers - picture taken from Coombe Hill this morning

The newspaper understands that Mr Trump will visit an unnamed military facility in the morning to discussed the armed forces, and see a demonstration of this country's military capabilities.

He will then travel to Chequers for a working lunch with Theresa May, before being reunited with Melania in Windsor before the pair fly to Scotland.

Security will no doubt be tightened even further than is normal for the visit - and today from the top of Coombe Hill a wall of fencing could be seen around the estate.

And this is the second time in a week that the Prime Minister's Bucks retreat has been at the centre of breaking news.

On Friday the cabinet met at Chequers to discuss their terms for Brexit - a meeting which has today resulted in the resignation of Minister for Brexit David Davis, who has been replaced by Dominic Raab.