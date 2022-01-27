Eye-catching 'taco shack' van brings a taste of Mexico to Buckingham
Buckingham Town Council is lining up some tasty offerings for its food event next month
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:23 am
Buckingham residents can enjoy a taste of Mexican street food, when the Baja Cantina van pitches up at the Buckingham Food Fair next month.
The Milton Keynes-based company's eye-catching vans take on the guise of a taco shack on the beach to dish up their tacos, nachos and quesadillas.
The Buckingham Food Fair is on Saturday, February 26, at Buckingham Community Centre, with traders selling a range of local produce from street food and cakes to local beers and wine, olives and sauces.
Email [email protected] if you'd like to have a stall or food truck at this event.