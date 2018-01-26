EXCLUSIVE: We chat to Bucks naturist cleaner as we aim to strip away the myths surrounding fast-growing industry

It is just over a year since a naturist cleaning firm put out an advert for naked female cleaners to clean homes in Buckinghamshire.

Naturist Cleaners was after women willing to clean houses for £45 an hour - but on the condition that they wore no clothes while doing it.

They have successfully hired some cleaners in the county and this week we caught up with one of them.

We have agreed not to name the cleaner we spoke to, who is based in Amersham, but she says she is willing to travel up to half an hour away for work.

The cleaner, who is in her forties said: “I saw an advert for naturist cleaning last summer online.

“I had no previous working experience as a cleaner but I do clean at home because I am a housewife.

“I was not phased by the idea of stripping naked.

“The men that I clean for are very respectable - they want some company and somebody to chat to.

“It is a good deal for them - they get their house cleaned and they get to look at a lady as well - which I’m comfortable with.”

The cleaner added that she did not worry about getting cold while at work during the winter months as ‘the clients have good heating!’

The company was originally set up in Surrey as a traditional domestic cleaning service but one day the owner Laura Smith received a call asking if they offered a cleaning service to naturists.

After some advertising, Laura found a cleaner willing to do the job naked and the naturist side of the business was launched.

Now the company has more than 200 naturist cleaners all across the UK.

The company has strict rules in place to protect its cleaners - clients must not touch or record their cleaners in action - they are only allowed to watch them at work.

They also offer fully-clothed cleaning services.

For more information visit www.naturistcleaners.co.uk.