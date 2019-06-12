EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Leadsom would hold ‘urgent review’ of HS2 scheme if she became Prime Minister

Andrea Leadsom has said that she will hold an ‘urgent review’ of HS2 if she becomes the next Conservative Prime Minister.

The MP for South Northants, who was born in Aylesbury responded to a question from The Bucks Herald, which is currently running the HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign.

Andrea Leadsom launches her leadership campaign at the Conservative headquarters in Central London this morning.

To sign the campaign petition, which calls for a free vote for all MPs and ministers on ending the HS2 scheme for good click HERE

Mrs Leadsom, who resigned as Leader of the House of Commons days before Theresa May announced that she was stepping down, has long voiced her scepticism of the scheme. HS2 would impact on parts of Mrs Leadsom’s constituency including parts of Brackley, and is set to change Aylesbury Vale, where Mrs Leadsom grew up, forever. She said: “I am concerned about HS2 on grounds of poor value for taxpayers money. I would hold an urgent review of whether the money could be better spent on improving the adequate service being experienced by many rail commuters, particularly in the north, as well as investing in local bus networks.”