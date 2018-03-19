Exciting new proposals for historic town buildings

A 60 room boutique hotel, 32 brand new apartments and an Asian-themed restaurant are just some of the exciting proposals being explored by the County Council for its iconic public buildings in the Waterside North area of Aylesbury town centre.

A range of future options for the buildings, which include the Grade 2* listed former Crown Court fronting Market Square, Judges Lodgings, the Old County Offices in Walton Street and the former Police HQ in Exchange Street, are currently being developed by the County Council.

As well as development that could maximise investment and generate much needed income for the Council, proposals will also focus on preserving the appearance and history of the buildings, many of which have stood for centuries.

Cabinet Member for Resources, John Chilver said he was excited about the range of options to bring the County's former town centre public buildings back into viable, commercial use.

"My responsibility is to make sure we use all our assets as effectively as possible. The buildings we own in the town centre provide the chance to bring exciting new facilities and employment opportunities to benefit Aylesbury's economy. But, they also mean we can preserve their history for future generations to enjoy.

"It's great that investors can see the huge potential in Aylesbury and we are aiming to offer the best possible opportunities for commercial success.

"For example, we recently refurbished the exterior of Old County Hall and I have just agreed to purchase the Arches Suite, in the corner of Market Square to give additional space to make a hotel proposal more attractive and commercially viable. It's this type of forward planning that will give us the best future potential for our buildings."

The Council has already invested in the 98 space Waterside North car park, refurbished the old Police HQ ready for restaurant usage and remodelled the former county gaol, home to The Archway Beauty Clinic and Salon.

The County Council's plans will also complement the current adjoining Exchange development, in particular by providing new, enhanced pedestrian links with quality landscaping through to Walton Street.

John added, "We are currently in active discussions with a range of investors and operators and I am confident we will have some firm proposals to announce in the very near future."