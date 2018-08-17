Exciting new plans for Berryfields submitted to Council

Berryfields Parish Council has formally applied for planning permission for the new community centre and ‘village courtyard’ with sports pavilion, allotment store and refreshment kiosk at the heart of the newly created park.

Other features of the park will include play areas, BMX pump track, wilderness meadow, community orchard, garden, tennis courts, viewing mound and an archaeological exhibit reflecting the park’s Roman road heritage.

The running track

There will be a running track around the perimeter with outdoor fitness equipment and a cycle track, all being enhanced with extensive planting.

Berryfields allotments were created last year and opened in June this year, with all 50 plots now let. The children’s play area to the south of the park is currently under construction and

it is hoped that the village hall complex and viewing mound will soon receive planning permission.

The park is a major project, undertaken by the Parish Council. Grant funding is required to finance construction of the village hall and other facilities. Fundraising activities have taken place including a Father Christmas Float tour of Berryfields and a very well attended Berryfest in July.

The allotments

Many other fund raising activities are planned and we are looking to involve the residents of Berryfields to support and assist.

Simon Carter, Vice Chairman of the Parish Council said, ‘The Roman Park is visionary and ambitious. The council is confident that it can be delivered on budget and on time. The community centre and other facilities are much needed and is required to encourage a cohesive community.

We have undertaken research with Berryfields residents to understand what is wanted and will continue delivering other elements of the park as soon as we can.

As there is a growing population in the parish with many different interest groups and societies, the need for a community centre and sports club is pressing. We hope to deliver

this project as soon as possible. We are fortunate that the Roman Park is available to create these facilities away from residential areas, with excellent public and road transport links

making it an ideal location’.