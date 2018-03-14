Every dog has their day, Florence scoops a big win at Crufts!

It was a case of every dog having its day for Field Spaniel Florence as she secured a prestigious prize at Crufts 2018 alongside her Aylesbury owner Gretel Osborn.

Six-year-old Florence put her best paw forward at Birmingham’s NEC, suitably impressing judges to scoop the Best of Breed award on Sunday.

That made it a Crufts to remember for her 49-year-old owner Gretel, of Fairford Leys, who joined thousands of other canine lovers in descending on the West Midlands for 127thedition of the world’s largest dog show.

An estimated 22,000 pooches visited the NEC during the four-day event, with a record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries vying for the chance to win the coveted Best in Show.

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

And for dog beautician Gretel, there was no wiping the smile off her face as her beloved Florence enjoyed her moment in the spotlight.

“It never gets old,” said a delighted Gretel. “I love it, I’ve shown here since I was nine. It’s my life enjoyment.

“I have had the breed since I was nine, and I got Florence from Holland.

“She brings a diversity to the breed, which is a vulnerable breed. She was nine or ten months old when I got her.

“For the breed it is lovely to be represented. As a little girl this was a dream."