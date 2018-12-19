Environmental health team visit Aylesbury restaurant after people claim they felt unwell after visit

After reports of people feeling unwell following a visit to a steak restaurant in Aylesbury at the weekend, the district council's environmental health team paid a visit yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Customers at Miller & Carter's steakhouse, based on Sir Henry Lee Crescent in Aylesbury, took to social media to report they felt sick the day after they went for meals at the restaurant, which opened in the town in April 2017.

In a message posted on the Aylesbury Mums Facebook page Amber Appleton said: "Was anyone at Miller and Carter on Saturday (15th) and hit with really bad sickness?

"There was a table of eight of us and we have all come down with sickness but all ate different things.

"Was curious to know if this was happening to other people."

In reply Kwan Ying Lai said: "A friend's husband went on Saturday night for a Christmas works do.

"Six out of 15 people were sick on Sunday."

Meanwhile, Nicola Bond said: "My husband was also there for his Christmas party on Saturday night and has been sick since."

Brett Warren, principal environmental health officer at Aylesbury Vale District Council said: "We can confirm that a visit to the Miller & Carter steakhouse was undertaken by environmental health officers this afternoon (Tuesday).

"We were satisfied with the food safety arrangements in place, and have provided general advice to the business.

"We will continue to monitor this situation."

This newspaper has approached Miller & Carter Steakhouse for a comment and will update the story when that comes through.