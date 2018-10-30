Woman left with uncollected bins for THREE months

A resident of Walton Road has had to put up with the vile stench of hot and wet rubbish for three months after AVDC refuse men refused to pick up the trash.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said the vile smell has increased her already poor health problems.

9 flats worth of rubbish collects under her bedroom window, and has been left out in the sun and rain for THREE months, despite protesting to the council.

She said she has seen more than a dozen rats in amongst the waste.

"It's been a disgusting episode. I've watched the bin men come and collect rubbish from every other house on the street - but miss out ours.

"When I asked the refuse collectors why they weren't picking it up, they just shrugged and said it's not on our list anymore.

"I haven't been able to open my window for months and even then, the smell still gets through into my bedroom. It's rancid."

The resident suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and has thyroid problems, and claims this stress has made her condition worse.

"I've spent 2 hours on the phone to Aylesbury Vale District Council being passed pillar to post, it's been an absolute disgrace."

A Statement from Aylesbury Vale District Council said: "Every week Aylesbury Vale District Council collects recycling and waste bins from nearly 80,000 households across the Vale.

"Unfortunately, with the recent round changes that came into effect from Monday 3 September, it appears our systems have regrettably missed programming this address

onto a new schedule.

"We rely on residents to report any missed bins after 6pm and within 24 hours of their scheduled collection. According to our records, on this occasion the only report of a missed bin for this address was logged on 17 October.

"The council apologises for any inconvenience caused while the relevant team responded to the report. A member of our Recycling and Waste team has been out this morning to check the bins at this location and will be arranging for the bins to be emptied tomorrow, Tuesday 30 October."