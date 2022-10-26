Wildlife Trust for Bucks faces £1m bill for ‘heartbreaking’ project felling thousands of trees

Buckinghamshire’s local Wildlife Trust has launched an appeal to help fund a ‘heartbreaking project’ – felling thousands of trees.

The Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT)is facing a bill of over £1 million to tackle the impact of devastating ash dieback disease, which is infecting millions of trees across the UK.

In line with government guidance, BBOWT needs to remove thousands of ash trees across its nature reserves in areas where falling dead branches pose a significant risk to the public, buildings or road users.

BBOWT carries out ash dieback work at Chinnor Hill

As the UK marks the 10th anniversary of ash dieback arriving in the country, BBOWT has launched a major fundraising appeal to help cover the cost of tackling the disease.

BBOWT manages more than 80 nature reserves that are open to the public, and the disease is now present at more than three quarters of those reserves, so a huge operation is required to manage the effects of the disease to protect wildlife and people.

As a charity, BBOWT relies on voluntary donations to fund its conservation work, and the money needed to tackle ash dieback has put a huge dent in its finances.

Senior land manager Mark Vallance said: "As a wildlife trust, this is one of the most heartbreaking projects we have ever undertaken.

Advertisement

Ash dieback at BBOWT's Warburg Nature Reserve in Berks

"However, it is absolutely vital we ensure that everyone who visits our nature reserves - whether the general public, BBOWT staff or volunteers - continues to have safe access to these beautiful and beloved sites, and we have carried out all of this work in the most sensitive way possible.

"Like many ecologists, we are hopeful that some trees will prove to have natural resilience to the disease and can seed future generations that might one day restore our population of ash trees."

Chief executive Estelle Bailey said: "To all of the visitors who come to our reserves, we want to say thank you. We know this work can look drastic, and we are grateful for your understanding and your patience while we tackle this terrible disease.

Advertisement

"As we launch our ash dieback fundraising appeal, we also want to thank everyone who is able to spare any amount to help us.

"We are tackling the effects of this disease in order to keep our reserves as safe places that can inspire people's love of nature and to provide safe havens for wildlife."

Since 2019, BBOWT has spent £360,000 hiring specialist contractors, who have safely removed thousands of tree, and it’s set to spend more over £200,000 in the current financial year.

By the end of 2026, managers estimate they will have spent £1.2 million. There is limited opportunity to sell the wood from the affected trees due to their condition and inaccessible location.

Advertisement

Reserves managers are also having to close footpaths and car parks for public safety while work is carried out. Earlier this month the trust closed large parts of its Dancersend reserve near Tring to begin an eight-week programme of ash dieback work.