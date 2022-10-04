Volunteers make a splash at Buckingham River Rinse

The volunteers met at the University of Buckingham car park ready to start cleaning the stretch of river from Tanlaw Mill upstream to Fishers Field.

The Stowe Sub Aqua Group members, who have many years’ experience on the project, went in the river to pull out debris including traffic cones, branches, wire baskets, pipes and general litter, helping to maintain the flow of the river..

Meanwhile, the other volunteers picked up litter along the river bank, with finds including a dumped TV set.

River Rinse volunteers in the water and on the river bank

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “Another successful day with many different people turning out from within the community, in partnership with Stowe Sub Aqua, the Greenspaces Team, officers and councillors, all working together to improve our river environment again this year.

"It’s a constant theme of the council to look after our aquatic wildlife and the River Great Ouse.”

The next River Rinse takes place on Sunday, October 9, and anyone wishing to get involved and help keep Buckingham’s stretch of the River Great Ouse free of debris is welcome to get involved.

Volunteers will be meeting in the Bourton Park car park, Bourton Road, at 10.15am and will work from the bridge at the bypass upstream towards the cricket club. Litter pickers, gloves and rubbish bags will be provided.

Advertisement

Members of Stowe Sub Aqua Group clearing a weir