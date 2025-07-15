Two Aylesbury parks receive coveted internationally-recognised Green Flag awards

Two parks in Aylesbury are among the Buckinghamshire green spaces receiving an international mark of quality.

Vale Park and Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury were granted Green Flag awards which is an international quality mark given to the best green spaces.

They were among eight winners from Buckinghamshire including Heartlands in Buckingham. The five other winners from Buckinghamshire were Higginson Park in Marlow, Hughenden Park and the Rye in High Wycombe, as well as Black Park and Langley Park Country Parks.

In total, 2,250 parks received the award across the UK. The Green Flag Award Scheme, which was launched by national environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Bucks Council has praised its teams that look after and tidy the parks throughout the county.

Councillor Peter Brazier said: “It is fantastic news that eight of our parks have now won Green Flag Awards – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

“These awards are a testament to the high quality of our parks and green spaces in Buckinghamshire and reflect the hard work of all the teams and volunteers who care for them. It is also wonderful to see Langley Park Country Park receiving a Green Flag for the first time since the formation of Buckinghamshire Council in 2020.”

Winners were confirmed by the charity in the past 24 hours and it was revealed that the 2,250 is a new record number of parks hitting the criteria.

Paul Todd Green Flag Award scheme manager said: “Congratulations to everyone involved at Buckinghamshire Council who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces in Buckinghamshire make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these parks are a vital green space for communities in Buckinghamshire to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”