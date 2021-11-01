Several public footpaths in Aylesbury Vale to close as part of HS2 construction plans

Some public footpaths are to close in Wendover, Ellesborough and Stoke Mandeville, as part of the HS2 construction plans.

The Rights of Way (PRoW) affected are those close to, or cross construction sites in the area between Wendover and Stoke Mandeville and will be closed for preparatory works and for the safety of the public.

The footpath closures are also required to support the construction of an internal site access road, the temporary Nash Lee Road diversion, the Wendover Green Tunnel as well as the HS2 line itself.

Some footpaths (public rights of way) are to close for around 3-4 months

Closures of PRoWs will commence from early November, in the areas near Nash Lee Road and will continue throughout the area into early 2022.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians while maintaining connectivity for the local community, marshaled crossing points will be introduced on some of these footpaths for as long as possible until they are closed.

Closure notices for these PRoWs will be signposted. The permanent realignments of these footpaths are expected to be completed in 2024.

