Rise in sightings of venomous False Black Widow spiders reported in Aylesbury and beyond

A rise in reports of False Black Widow spiders have been recorded in Aylesbury and beyond, The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) confirms.

The national body is advising residents to stay calm and avoid contact with the creatures.

Experts say these spiders are not aggressive, but may bite if there is accidental contact.

False Widow spider

Natalie Bungay technical and compliance manager at BPCA said: “Requests for False Widow pest control call-outs tend to peak in October.

“The spiders increase in numbers during warmer months, but in late summer and autumn they may become particularly conspicuous as the males wander more extensively in search of a mate.

“False Widow spiders are not aggressive and will not launch an unprovoked attack on people.”

The BPCA says these insects are normally at least one-and-a-half millimetres off the ground, their webs are a loose tangle of threads with a tube of silk in one corner leading into a crevice where the spider will hide during the day.

Like a lot of eight-legged pests their webs are typically found around window and door frames as well as in eaves, porches and conservatories.

A BPCA spokesperson said: "False Widows are venomous and their bites have been compared to wasp stings, but issues arising from spider bites are more likely to be the result of a secondary infection, than the bite itself.

"The BPCA’s online guide to False Widows at bpca.org.uk/false-black-widow includes advice on how to identify them and what to do if you spot one in your home."

Professional pest controllers can be contacted via the BPCA website here.

Natalie added: “If you’re concerned about spiders in your home, seek advice from a pest management professional.

“You can remove a spider from your home by putting a small carton or glass over it and sliding a piece of card between the opening and the surface. You can also use a vacuum cleaner to remove spiders and their webs if you don’t want to get too close!

“However, if you’re unsure of the species, or don’t feel confident to tackle the issue yourself, get in touch with a BPCA member.”

BPCA members are trained, experienced professionals with access to a range of specialist products not available to the public, the body advises.