Protesters demonstrate outside Aylesbury Vale beauty spots slamming National Trust's Barclays deal

Demonstrators visited some of Aylesbury Vale’s most beloved beauty sites to protest a national charity’s agreement with Barclays.

Peaceful protests took place at Waddesdon Manor and Stowe Gardens in response to the National trust’s banking deal with Barclays.

Barclays is Europe’s biggest fossil fuel financier and environmentalists have raised concerns with its ongoing deals with Shell and Exxon.

A small group of protesters from Oxford Christian Climate Action travelled to the two sites on 31 July. They are both run by the National Trust, a conservation charity which looks after beauty resorts on behalf of the Government. Waddesdon Manor and Stowe Gardens represent just two of over 200 sites it protects, with historic buildings and coastlines also protected by the trust.

Demonstrators at Stowe Gardens

Participants held signs saying: ‘Love National Trust, Not Barclays’, and handed out leaflets explaining the reasoning behind the peaceful protests.

One member said: “For me, the National Trust stands for beautiful scenery and lush landscapes. I visit National Trust sites very regularly, they are such a great way of getting out of the city, relaxing and enjoying nature. So I’m very disappointed that an organisation like the National Trust doesn’t prioritise the value of nature in their banking choice. Barclays destroys nature with its horrific lending and investments in unethical industries.”

Earlier this year a spokesperson for the banking company said: “We believe that Barclays can make the greatest difference as a bank by working with customers and clients as they transition to a low-carbon business model, focussing on facilitating the finance needed to change business practices and scale new green technologies.

“This includes many oil and gas companies that are critical to the transition, and have committed significant resources and expertise to renewable energy.”

The message was love National Trust not Barclays

In response to peaceful protests taking place across the country the National Trust has said it understands the reasons for the protests.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The National Trust fully understands the urgency needed to find solutions to the climate crisis and the strength of feeling about this among some of our supporters."

Earlier this year, Barclays announced it would no longer fund new oil or gas projects directly.