Popular Aylesbury Vale countryside viewpoint named as one of the best picnic spots in the region

A popular tourist site in Aylesbury Vale has been named as one of the top picnic spots in the region.

In anticipation of more appealing weather the National Trust has named Coombe Hill near Wendover as one of the best picnic destinations this summer.

It has been named as one of the best countryside sites in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire by the charity.

View of Ellesborough from Coombe Hill, Chilterns Countryside, Buckinghamshire

Coombe Hill is also a wildflower meadow, which the charity describes as increasingly rare and but vitally important because they support so many different species of plants and wildlife.

Wanderers are encouraged to visit lookout for birds, grasshoppers and butterflies around the beauty site.

Coombe Hill is the highest point of the Chilterns and you can see for miles over Aylesbury Vale as far as the Cotswolds on a clear day. It is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest and is home to more than 30 species of wildflower and 28 species of butterfly. The National Trust says there is a free car park, which can get busy on weekends, and a natural play area where children can let off some steam. It describes the route as a gentle circular stroll.

Coombe Hill is also known for its grand war memorial dedicated to those who served in World War Two.