New nature reserve approved in Aylesbury the size of 140 football pitches

Planning permission has been granted to create a new nature reserve in Aylesbury equalling 140 football pitches in size.

A 250-acre nature reserve will be opened just east of Kingsbrook and has been named as Kingsbrook Meadows.

It will be designed as a destination that visitors can roam around to discover wildlife and enjoy extensive natural greenspace. Residents can help with the creation of woodlands and wetlands during walks around the area.

Bucks Council has revealed that work on the site will begin in spring of 2026. A council spokesperson said: “Kingsbrook Meadows will open in three phases, becoming home to wetlands, meadows, pools, woodlands, walking trails, gardens, and wild play area.

Aerial image showing the boundary of the Kingsbrook Meadows site. Photo: Matt Hulme/ Bucks Council

“The final phase, due for completion in 2028, will culminate in the opening of a visitor centre, café and shop, with accessibility at the forefront of its design. There will also be a dedicated car park on-site.”

Bucks Council has confirmed that Barratt David Wilson Homes is developer overseeing the project and upon completion the site will be managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. It added that 168-acres of the site will qualify for Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) status, which is a designated area of open green space designed to reduce the impact of new housing developments on protected natural areas.

It is hoped that the project will ease pressures on nearby areas such as Ashridge Commons and Woods within the Chilterns Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation.

Councillor Peter Strachan said: “Buckinghamshire is a beautiful, nature rich county, and it’s important we protect it as best we can whilst also playing our part to meet the government’s new housing targets. Kingsbrook Meadows is a great example of how by working together, collaboratively with like-minded strategic partners, sustainable development can be achieved.”

Martin Randall, operations director, RSPB, added: “We’re delighted to have reached this important milestone in the creation of an exciting new nature inspired visitor destination which will be a welcoming place for all. Nature is for everyone, and we want this ethos to be at the heart of Kingsbrook Meadows, with all the social, health and wellbeing benefits that brings.