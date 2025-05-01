New fencing needed to address ‘large numbers of deer’ moving to Chilterns
A new 1.8m high perimeter will be erected at the Ramscoat Wood Estate off Mount Nugent on the outskirts of Chesham.
It will replace the existing 1.5m fence, which has rotting posts and has deteriorated since it was put up 15 years ago to stop muntjac deer jumping over.
However, the muntjac have been superseded by ‘large numbers of roe deer’ moving into the Chilterns, according to Philip Sanders, whose application for the new fence was approved by Buckinghamshire Council.
In a statement, he said: “These larger deer cause considerable damage to the hazel plants, even more than the smaller muntjac.”
Graham Thorne, who manages the estate’s hazel coppice, said the roe had ‘reduced the quantity and quality’ of products he provides from the land, such as faggots – bundles of hazel stems used to control riverbank erosion.
He said: “Over the last two years I have not been able to provide significant coppice products. Hazel coppice produces many useful products, especially those provided by hedge layers, but several other products also.”
Mr Thorne said he supplies faggots to a fishing lake in Rickmansworth to help create a habitat for water voles.
He added: “This is a minor development but a valuable new habitat which will provide coppice products for local people and will develop a new habitat for increased local biodiversity, if it remains protected from deer.”
