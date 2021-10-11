The Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) has appointed a new chair and two new trustees.

George Levvy, who will now lead the board of trustees, is an experienced trustee who was previously chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and is currently the chair of Rewilding Britain. He succeeds Joanna Davidson, who is stepping down from the board after five years.

The other two newcomers are Miles Evans, who has led Thames Water's communications and stakeholder engagement for the past six years, and Andrew Bennellick, the National Lottery Heritage Fund's head of land and nature policy.

George Levvy, the new chair of BBOWT

All three took up post at BBOWT’s AGM on October 9.

Their appointments come at a key time for the trust as it launches its new Strategic Plan for 2021-26, entitled Wilder.

Chief executive Estelle Bailey said: "We are delighted to welcome all three of our new trustees.

"I know from experience that every single member of staff at BBOWT works hard to protect nature across our three counties and our trustees play a pivotal role in making sure we stay on track to achieve our vision of more nature everywhere.

Miles Evans

"Each of our new trustees brings a wealth of experience from different sectors.”