Persimmon Homes and Halsbury Homes have submitted an outline planning application for a major new housing development off Longwick Road in Princes Risborough.

Plans before Bucks Council outline up to 1,100 new homes (30 per cent affordable) with public open space, and land for a two-form-entry primary school, across 50 hectares.

The residential development will be delivered in two phases, with 450 homes to start, followed by the remaining 650.

The planning application is before Bucks Council

Access will be from Longwick Road itself.

The site forms part of the Princes Risborough Expansion Area (PREA), the largest housing allocation (in the former Wycombe area) accounting for around 2,500 homes in Bucks up to 2033.

The Local Plan also includes a new Relief Road for the town between Summerleys Road and Lower Icknield Way, serving as a ‘complete alternative to the A4010’.

Further details about the scheme, such as appearance, layout, landscaping, and scale will be submitted later. However, some areas are at risk of flooding, according to a report.

A planning statement describes the scheme as: “The envisaged use of simple yet attractive architectural styles to create a development that puts a modern contemporary twist on the traditional suburban design in the surrounding area.”

Last year, Bucks Council agreed a series of recommendations relating to the PREA and Relief Road, or the Princes Risborough Southern Road Links (PRSRL).

These cover planning permissions, securing all necessary land, Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO), preparing Side Roads Orders (SRO), and a construction contract for road links.