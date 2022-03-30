Join the reuse revolution as pop-up shop comes to Buckingham

The National Trust visitor centre at Stowe will be the venue for a one-day pop-up Reuse Shop, selling all manner of second-hand products.

The event on Saturday, April 9, is being organised by FCC Environment - the firm that runs Buckinghamshire's household recycling centres and the Greatmoor energy-from-waste incinerator - in partnership with South Bucks Hospice.

All sorts of 'pre-loved' items will be available to buy at heavily discounted prices from children’s toys and board games to furniture, gardening equipment, DVDs and bicycles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous FCC Environment pop-up Reuse Shop

All the items have been donated by residents at one of Buckinghamshire's nine recycling centres, or at the Reuse Shops at the Aston Clinton and High Wycombe recycling centres, or to the South Bucks Hospice charity shops.

Proceeds of the sale will go to South Bucks Hospice's Butterfly House day hospice.

FCC Environment household recycling centres contract manager James Reseigh said: “Every day at the recycling centres, we receive wonderful items that have lots of life left in them.

"Residents donated 697 tonnes of reuse last year, over 200 tonnes more than the year before.

"This is fantastic and shows that people are keen to do their bit for the planet by disposing of their waste in the most environmentally friendly way.

"The pop-up Reuse Shop is a fantastic way to encourage reuse and change misconceptions people may have over buying pre-loved goods.”

Regional development manager Liam Bould said: “We in the UK have long been associated with being a throwaway society.

"Reusing items is a critical step in becoming a more circular economy, and to work alongside the National Trust - a conservation charity - is a welcome opportunity to drive items up the hierarchy.

"Reuse is a growing part of our core business and we are excited to host this, and more events in the future.”

Butterfly House CEO Jackie Ward said: “Thank you to The National Trust for allowing us to host the first pop-up Reuse Shop in such a beautiful location.

"It is a great way for South Bucks Hospice and FCC Environment to promote the reuse options available locally, which allow us to raise vital funds for the hospice and continue supporting residents and their families when they need it most.”