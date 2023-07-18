Hundreds of pre-loved items snapped up at pop-up Reuse Event near Tring preventing 1,500kg of waste

The Marsworth Steam Rally was the scene for another very successful pop-up reuse shop on Sunday, June 18.

The event was hosted by waste management company FCC Environment and South Bucks Hospice, to raise money for Butterfly House, a day hospice which provides palliative care to patients with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses, on an outpatient basis.

The items that sold on the day had all been donated by members of the public at Buckinghamshire’s 10 recycling centres or directly to reuse shops at Aston Clinton and High Wycombe.

One of the pre-loved items on sale at the event

A total of 256 items were sold on the day, preventing roughly 1,578kg of waste. Pre-loved bargains that proved popular included tools, toys, bikes and garden items. The items sold also included a unique garden bar, made out of the parts of an old steam vehicle.

FCC spokesperson James Reseigh said: “It is great to see our pop-up reuse events going from strength to strength, as reuse is key in ensuring effective management of waste going forwards.

"I hope that this very successful event will encourage even more people to purchase pre-loved items in future.”

Members of the public can join the ‘reuse revolution’ by donating items for reuse at your local recycling centre, by shopping at one of the South Bucks Hospice shops or attending the next pop-up event.

Another of the items for sale