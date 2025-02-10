Help reverse the decline in nature across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes

A Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes is being launched with Buckinghamshire Council inviting residents to get involved.

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes is home to a wide range of habitats and species, including internationally rare chalk streams, ancient woodland and nationally significant populations of species such as native black poplar trees and black hairstreak butterflies. The health of the natural environment is critical in supporting these habitats and species. Thomas Broom, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “Nature is vital for making our county a healthier, cleaner place where we can enjoy life in our natural environment. We rely on nature to provide us with clean air, water, productive soil for food, flood protection and space for recreation.

"This work will be all the more vital with the government imposing more than 100,000 new developments on the county and we will use this strategic framework, alongside our work on Biodiversity Net Gain to help mitigate this damage.”

“Following an extensive period of stakeholder engagement we have developed a draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes to help reverse the decline in nature in our local area. “We want to hear your views on our draft priorities and measures for nature, together with the associated mapping of areas that could become of particular importance for biodiversity, so they align with the nature you think is important to see in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes in the future. You do not need to be an expert on nature to take part.” You can tell the council your views in one of the following ways:

Complete the online survey and mail to [email protected] or write to LNRS priorities, The NEP, Planning and Environment, Buckinghamshire Council, Walton Street Offices, Walton Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UA

Views need to be submitted by March 24. The Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Natural Environment Partnership is leading the development of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council, with the support of representatives from, Milton Keynes City Council, Natural England and many other organisations including Environment Agency, Forestry Commission, Chilterns Conservation Board, and the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust.

Further information on the LNRS consultation can be found online here