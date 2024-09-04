Have your say on 60 proposed new cycling and walking routes in Buckinghamshire
Buckinghamshire Council has launched a consultation on its draft local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP), which closes on October 13 and is available online here.
The plan aims to improve routes for walking, cycling and wheeling – journeys made using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and adapted cycles.
It recommends ways to create a network of ‘safe, direct, attractive, comfortable and coherent’ active travel infrastructure to improve the health of residents, create more travel options and reduce carbon emissions.
The council’s 33-page draft document outlines a proposed network of 60 so-called travel corridors between towns and villages across the county from Milton Keynes down to Slough, which are represented as straight lines on maps.
Examples include a High Wycombe-Flackwell Heath-Wooburn Green-Bourne End corridor, as well as a route linking Amersham-on-the-Hill to Chesham and another connecting Beaconsfield with Wooburn Green.
Most of the ‘indicative’ corridors are at the concept or at early stages of development and would need ‘significant further investigation’ to take them forward.
The council says it is considering measures such as new seating, resurfacing, new junctions, lighting and tree planting to improve travel infrastructure.
Steven Broadbent, the council’s, deputy leader and cabinet member for transport, said: “The Buckinghamshire LCWIP will support applications for funding, guide future investment and help to develop schemes that will all be subject to further development and public consultation.”
