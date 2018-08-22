Guests enjoy evening tour around Green Dragon’s new wildlife zone

Families and visitors enjoyed a tour of Green Dragon Eco Farm’s new wildlife zone yesterday evening (Tuesday).

On a pleasantly warm evening and with the setting sun as the backdrop, visitors enjoyed a tour of the reserve alongside some of the zone’s reindeers who were being walked on leads by the keepers.

There are an array of animals at the zone, which officially opened on August 1, including reindeers, wallabies and owls.

You can see more photos of some of the animals at the zone in Friday’s Advertiser and next Wednesday’s Herald.

The aim of the zone is to educate youngsters about conservation.

Green Dragon are hoping that 250,000 youngsters will visit the zone by 2023 to get a close-up look at the animals there.

To find out more about the zone visit www.greendragonecofarm.co.uk/wildlife-zone