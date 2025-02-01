Making global warming palatable to children (phorto: Adobe)

​“My kids are asking me about climate change and their future – how can I talk to them about it without scaring them?”

Talking to adults about climate change can be daunting, so it’s no wonder that talking to children about such a complicated and worrying issue can feel so overwhelming.

Kids are naturally curious and they absorb information from the news, social media and adult discussions. Recently, events like the fires in California and floods from storms Éowyn and Herminia here in the UK naturally lead to questions about why such things are happening.

It’s best to tailor your explanation to the child’s age and level of understanding. For younger children, explain what climate change is in simple terms, without scaring them. For older kids, you can introduce concepts like ‘fossil fuel profits,’ and more of the science on the impacts of the carbon pollution.

Stay positive

Focusing on solutions can help children feel like they have a part to play in fixing the problem. Try sharing stories about what is making a difference – from cycling or walking more to the boom in wind and solar energy. Children pick up on adult emotions, so of course be hones and explain that climate change is a big challenge, but that we can all make a difference.

Lead by Example

Children learn by watching, so if you display environmentally friendly behaviour, they will follow. Highlight ways your family is already contributing – like holidays in the UK, reducing wasteful consumption by buying preloved clothes, or taking the train instead of driving – and ask your kids to suggest other ways you could be helping reduce pollution.

Use books to teach

Books are a great way to help kids understand complex topics. Here are some fantastic books about the environment that not only have an important message, but are great reads too:

The Lorax

by Dr Seuss

This classic tale highlights our responsibility to the planet through the story of the Lorax, a creature who speaks for the trees as they’re cut down to make way for factories. It’s a great conversation starter about the importance of protecting nature.

Tarka the Otter

By Henry Williamson

Although not originally written for children, this 1927 classic has become popular with generations of kids for its vivid portrayal of Tarka’s fight for survival in the English countryside. It gives older children a sense of the importance of the natural world, and the fragility of our wildlife.

No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference

By Greta Thunberg

This book of Greta’s speeches was released to inspire other children and young adults to take action for the environment. Her history-making addresses are a rallying cry for kids who know we must act to protect the planet, and proves how powerful they can be.

Greta and the Giants

by Zoë Tucker

This fiction book was Inspired by Greta’s story and features a girl who takes on greedy giants who are hellbent on destroying the forest. It’s a hopeful tale for younger kids about the power of one voice to make big changes.

Old Enough to Save the Planet

by Loll Kirby

This tells the inspiring stories of real-life children around the world who are making a difference in their communities, from planting mangrove forests to organising litter clean-ups.

Earth Ninja

by Mary Nhin

Through the adventures of Earth Ninja, this book teaches kids practical ways to help the planet, such as conserving water and reducing waste. It’s fun, engaging, and full of great ideas.

Celebrity spot

Actor Don Cheadle doesn’t just save the world on screen playing War Machine in the Marvel movies, he’s a climate champion in real life too. Don is a passionate advocate for sustainability, climate action, and environmental justice. As a UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador, he’s spoken out about the disproportionate impact of climate change on marginalised communities. Whether promoting renewable energy or raising awareness about conservation, Don uses his fame to promote change to protect the planet.

Green swap

Use a refillable fountain pen instead of disposable plastic pens. Most disposable pens are made from polystyrene and polypropylene which aren’t easily recycled due to their mixed material composition, so they end up in landfill sites.

Some green Valentine’s Day gifts you may love

Valentine’s Day is a great celebration of love in all its forms, but it can also be an incredibly wasteful celebration, where consumption overtakes the real sentiment for the day. This year, show your partner you love them and the planet by choosing one of these seven thoughtful gift ideas.

1. Potted plants instead of bouquets

A bouquet of roses is a classic (and expensive) gift, but also very short-lived. Roses and other cut flowers wilt within a few days, but a potted plant like a peace lily or a succulent is a long-lasting, living reminder of your love – and helps clean the air in your home too.

2. Homemade chocolates

Not all chocolates are equal with many having excessive packaging and contain environmentally harmful palm oil. Instead, look for fair-trade or rainforest alliance chocolate brands. You can also make your own homemade treats this year. Bake your partner’s favourite cake or make a batch of truffles with fair-trade chocolate. You can even design your own re-usable packaging.

3. Eco-friendly candles

Create the right atmosphere with candles made from soy or beeswax instead of paraffin. Look for brands that use natural fragrances and sustainable packaging. These clean-burning candles are better for the environment and air quality but still set a romantic mood.

4. Upcycled and pre-worn jewellery

Jewellery is a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but pre-worn pieces or jewellery made from recycled metals and ethically sourced stones are far more desirable. You’ll be giving a unique gift with a story to tell.

5. A DIY memory scrapbook

There’s nothing more personal than a handmade gift. Gather old photos, ticket stubs, and other keepsakes to create a scrapbook of your favourite moments together. Use recycled paper and non-toxic glue to keep it extra eco-friendly.

6. Sustainable spa day

Treat your partner to a relaxing spa day at home. Look for organic bath salts, bamboo body brushes, and plastic-free beauty products. You could even add a homemade face mask using natural ingredients like avocado and honey.

7. Plant a tree together

What’s more romantic than putting down roots together? Many organisations offer tree-planting programs you can donate to in your partner’s name. Better still, find a local initiative where you can plant a tree yourselves. It’s a great way to create a growing symbol of your love.

8. Art from charity shops

If your loved one is an art lover, check out the pieces available on charity shop websites like Oxfam. There’s a wide selection on offer – from landscapes and still life paintings, to abstract works and vintage posters.

Fact or fiction

Heat pumps are three times more efficient than other heating systems.

FACT.

Heat pumps generally produce around three times more energy than they use. Their heat is harvested from the environment rather than coming directly from burning oil or gas so they are far cleaner as well as more efficient.