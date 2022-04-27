Fun in the sun at Spring Green Fair in Aylesbury Vale town

Buckingham’s Spring Green Fair is an opportunity to champion environmentally friendly alternatives, showcase local conservation groups and encourage practical action by local people, as part of the town council’s Climate Emergency Plan.

This year’s guests danced along to live music from Pete Thirlby and Dean Jones, Harvey Fowler and Mark Edwards and wandered the former cattle pens area of Buckingham town centre, enjoying the sunshine and visiting stalls from local groups and businesses with an environmental focus.

Traders included local willow weaver Adrian Bernet, who gave demonstrations, while children had a go at making their own willow crowns.

Girls with their willow crowns

Electric bikes and cars, the Buckingham Fairtrade Town group, the Buckingham Swift Town group, the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust, Recycle4Bucks and Buckinghamshire Community Energy drew a crowd of people interested in reducing waste and saving energy.

Buckingham Town Council put on a bee hunt, with 11 locally made knitted bees to find in amongst the stalls, and gave away enough wildflower seeds to create 120 square metres of wildflower corridors through residents’ gardens.

Plans are now being made to distribute another 300m² of seeds.

Chair of the town ccentre and events committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “Firstly, it was tremendous to have so many groups and organisations to support the event.

Children make stick stars

" I look forward to repeating these type of events in the coming year.

"The music built a fantastic ambience – but what was so wonderful was seeing children taking away wildflower seeds and willow crowns, giving a green, rustic and environmental feel to the day’s activities.”

Dancing to the music