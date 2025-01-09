Flooding action group launched in Buckingham after 'significant' destruction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Buckingham have banded together to form an action group holding officials to account in regards to flooding in the area.

Buckingham is one of the most vulnerable areas in the county when it comes to flooding. Rainfall from Storm Bert late last year caused dozens of properties to suffer flood damage in the town.

Local Councillor Robin Stuchbury has noted that the town has previously suffered ‘significant’ flooding in the late 90s, but many of the measures suggested to create more robust defences in Buckingham have not been implemented.

Now, concerned residents have formed Flood Action 4 Buckingham to hold authorities to account when it comes to keeping residents safe. They have described the town’s flood plans as outdated and want more restrictions added to lower the risk of flooding from the River Great Ouse.

A spokesperson for the group Flood Action 4 Buckingham said: “The recent floodings in Buckingham has had a major impact on the residents, including: the elderly, vulnerable, those in social housing, families with children and local businesses.”

The group has pledged to attend council meetings and contact the Environment Agency to push forward better flood defences and responses in Buckingham.

In a recent council meeting, Councillor Stuchbury questioned why a Flood Alleviation Scheme in 2001 designed for Buckingham had not been adopted by the council, and asked whether it was still possible to implement its suggestions.

Councillor Thomas Broom said in response that the authority had explored a number of different schemes since 2001 and has worked with the Environment Agency to identify the best strategy. His answer can be found in full online here.