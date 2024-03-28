Final cut for Buckingham Town Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the last time Buckingham Town Council will cut these verges before responsibility for maintaining these areas passes back to Buckinghamshire Council on 1st April 2024. Responsibility for verge grass cutting, hedges, pavement weed spraying etc lies with Buckinghamshire Council who is the statutory body in charge of the maintenance of these areas. Buckingham Town Council had been preforming these duties on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council but made the decision on 18th March 2024 that, for financial reasons, it was unable to renew the devolved services agreement that covered this arrangement.

Buckingham Town Council will continue to maintain its own parks and green spaces, including Chandos Park, Bourton Park and the Cemetery to its usual high standards. To contact the Town Council about these areas email [email protected] or call 01280 816 426.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any questions regarding verges, hedges, trees, weed spraying, rights of way etc should be directed to Buckinghamshire Council. You can contact Buckinghamshire by using fixmystreet.buckinghamshire.gov.uk or call 0300 131 6000.

Verge after the final cut by Buckingham Town Council