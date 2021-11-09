Drone images give first look at new wetlands in Aylesbury

New wetlands has been created in Aylesbury, which restores two hectares of grassland, helping increase local biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Thames Water has created the wetlands which is next to Aylesbury sewage works, it hopes the wetlands is flourishing by next spring.

It is a 20,000 square metre site bordering the River Thame, the wetlands has been developed into areas of permanent standing water and floodplain meadows.

View of the entire wetlands

Thames Water believes this new area will be a prime location for bird biodiversity and storing carbon.

Among the birds expected to find a home at this new wildlife spot is waders such as Snipe, little Egret and Green Sandpiper.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We understand the vital role that wetlands and grassland restoration has to play in reaching climate change targets.

"This is particularly important against the backdrop of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) currently being hosted in the UK. We are really excited about the new wetlands at Aylesbury. With further enhancement proposed in the future, we are working towards the site becoming a locally important greenspace for nature.”

Plans for the Aylesbury wetlands were first announced on February 2 during World Wetlands Day, an annual date for raising global awareness about their vital role for people and the planet.

Paul Watts, a local ornithologist said: “The proposals to create permanent wetland features are likely to increase the diversity of the site and provide an important habitat that would benefit a number of wetland bird species.”

Thames Water advises it is committed to enhance biodiversity by 5% at 253 of its sites.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Wetlands make up about three per cent of the UK but are home to around 10 per cent of all its wildlife species.

Side angle view of the wetlands