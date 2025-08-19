Dozens of neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire at risk of dangerous heatwaves

Dozens of neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire are at risk of dangerous heatwaves, new research suggests.

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth analysed 2022 heatwave data, when temperatures rose above 40C, alongside data on the number of older people, young children, people with health issues and hospital patients to reveal which areas across England are at risk from future heatwaves.

During last week’s sweltering weather across England, the charity called on the Government to take "urgent action to protect those most under threat".

The research shows 55 of the 67 neighbourhoods in Buckinghamshire were considered "high heat" areas, meaning they experienced the hottest temperatures in 2022 and are likely to be exposed to future heatwaves.

A number of Buckinghamshire neighbourhoods are vulnerable to dangerous heatwaves, according to latest charity data.

Of these areas, three neighbourhoods had an enhanced risk of health impacts from heatwaves due to other factors such as a lack of green space, an older population, and low income.

These areas were:

Aylesbury Central

California and Southcourt

Oakridge and Castlefield

Across the country, the charity identified 4,715 high heat neighbourhoods. It included 1,920 at an enhanced risk of health impacts.

Friends of the Earth campaigner, Denis Fernando, said: "Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and more extreme as climate change gathers pace.

"The UK has been hit by thousands of heat-related deaths over recent years, and this could rise to over 10,000 a year by 2050, according to government advisors.

"Extreme heat affects us all – but some communities and people are affected harder than others, including older people, young children, people with health issues and hospital patients."

He added: "The Government must urgently overhaul its weak climate adaptation plans to protect communities, especially those most at risk, from increasingly severe weather events such as heatwaves, floods and storms – as well as doing more to cut the emissions that are fuelling the crisis."

The analysis also found 9,589 care or nursing homes, 1,012 hospitals and 10,064 nurseries are in high heat neighbourhoods.

It included 106 care homes, eight hospitals, and 143 nurseries in Buckinghamshire.

In July, Friends of the Earth and two people impacted by the climate crisis filed an official complaint with the European Court of Human Rights over the UK Government’s climate adaptation programme.

The group said the Government's plans and policies for protecting communities from the impacts of climate change are "inadequate".

One of the co-claimants is disability rights activist Doug Paulley, a care home resident in West Yorkshire, who has health conditions which are exacerbated by hot temperatures.

Mr Paulley said: "Time and again, disabled people are treated as an expendable afterthought in emergencies – and climate change is one of the biggest.

"The Government’s lack of effective consideration for us in its climate action plan is completely unacceptable."

A Government spokesperson said: "Alongside becoming a clean energy superpower, the Government is taking robust action to adapt to a changing climate.

"The National Adaptation Programme includes steps to make local communities become more resilient to overheating, a Local Advisory Climate Service to give authorities support and we're putting £30 billion into improving hospital buildings.

"We urge people to take extra care in the hot weather with building regulations in place to reduce the risk of new homes overheating and housing tenants can speak to their council if excess heat means that their property is in a dangerous condition."