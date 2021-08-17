Dacorum environmental protesters call for Gagan Mohindra MP to support the CEE Bill

Environmental protestors from Extinction Rebellion Tring and Dacorum and, Dacorum Climate Network are calling for the MP for South West Hertfordshire to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill.

Gagan Mohindra MP appeared at St Peter's Church, in Tring on Friday, August 13, to see the young climate activists who had stopped off in Tring on their way to COP26 in Glasgow.

But some older local activists were also there to lobby him about supporting the CEE Bill.

But while the lobbyists were critical of the MP, he claimed that tackling climate change was a priority for him - and that he welcomed the campaigners raising awareness.

A spokesperson from XR Tring (Extinction Rebellion Tring) said: "We're very disturbed that our MP should be taking selfies with the Christian climate walkers."

Graham Cox from XR Dacorum (Extinction Rebellion Dacorum) said: "His voting record on climate is appalling. He was there this morning for positive environmental coverage which he simply doesn't deserve."

Another protester held a placard listing times her MP had voted against measures to avert climate catastrophe.

Kathryn Salway, from Dacorum Climate Network, added: "He was evasive about the CEE Bill, which has the support of 114 MPs across all parties bar the Tories.

"It's about being honest about UK emissions, working for climate justice and creating a Citizens' Assembly to push for the action the government seems reluctant to take, even in the light of the shocking IPCC Report.

"We hope that Mr Mohindra reads and digests both that report from the UN alerting the world to a Code Red for humanity, and the CEE Bill which we are asking him to back for the sake of young people like those he met today."

Gagan Mohindra said: “Tackling climate change is a priority for me, so I welcome that campaigners are raising awareness about this important issue.

"Climate change is not a topic that should be claimed by political groups, the only way we will protect the planet is through shared passion and listening to each other’s perspectives.

"Whilst I understand why these dedicated campaigners want to aim for zero emissions by 2030, we must be honest and acknowledge that this is almost certainly impossible and will be incredibly disruptive, particularly following the devastation that the pandemic has caused to our economy and people’s livelihoods.

"I am proud of that the UK has already taken the lead in tackling climate change by becoming the first major economy to legislate to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.