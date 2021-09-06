Council wants your help picking local heritage sites in Aylesbury and beyond

Bucks Council is one of 22 local authorities empowered to improve its heritage lists by the Government.

Since Friday (3 September), residents from Aylesbury and beyond have been invited to nominate buildings, gardens, parks, pieces of art, monuments and more for the Bucks heritage list.

Heritage lists are designed to protect community assets which contribute to the character and identity of an area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Barker statue, Aylesbury

Listed items are protected from potentially being removed, replaced or built on.

Councillor Gareth Williams, said: “Buckinghamshire is a county rich in history and culture, so I am very excited about the opportunity to develop its Local Heritage List. I hope that residents will enjoy being able to get involved and that together, we can help to protect some of the most important assets in the County that contribute to the character and heritage of Buckinghamshire”

Suggestions are judged on age, rarity, architectural and artistic interest, value, landmark status and historical significance.

The council advises inclusion on a heritage list doesn't change planning consents around these items. But it does mean that the things people identify with the buildings or statues can be protected.

The axis sculpture at Vale Park was highlighted by the council as the type of work that might benefit by appearing on a heritage list.

While these items gain protection and become known as Non-Designated Heritage Assets.

The council explains, that they differ from sites that has statutory protection and national designations, such as Listed Buildings, Scheduled Monuments and Registered Parks and Gardens.