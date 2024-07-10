Bucks residents encouraged to have their say on council's nature strategy amidst climate concerns
Buckinghamshire Council has asked the public to help it develop the document to help protect key habitats and species such as chalk streams, ancient woodland, native black poplar trees and black hairstreak butterflies.
It said: “Our wildlife is under threat and in decline for many reasons, including climate change, competition for land and the rise of pests and diseases.”
The council has asked people to share their views by 11:59pm on Sunday 18 August after launching its consultation this week.
It is partnering with Milton Keynes City Council and Natural England on the strategy and has spoken to key stakeholders including residents, farmers and landowners, town and parish councils, businesses, developers, environmental organisations and experts.
They have identified broad priorities for nature in the county including soil quality, river restoration and floodplain enhancement, wetlands and ponds, river water quality, biodiversity in urban areas, climate change adaption and helping farmers balance production with wildlife-friendly farming.
Feedback will be used to help refine the shortlist of priorities before further stages, with the aim of putting the draft ‘Local Nature Recovery Strategy’ out for public consultation in early 2025.
For more information on the consultation and how to have your say, visit the council’s website.
Nature lovers in Buckinghamshire are concerned about the decline in species’ diversity and abundance reported in the wider county since the 1970s.
These include some of the area’s best-known wildlife such as skylarks, yellowhammers, water voles, hares, hedgehogs, frogs, and toads.
People have been advised that they do not have to be a nature expert to provide valuable feedback to the survey.