Bucks named best county for electrical vehicle users

New data has revealed Bucks as the best place to live for electrical vehicle users in the UK.

Analysis from Joju Solar, a sustainable energy provider, found that Bucks has more charging points than any other county in the UK.

In total there are 258 charging points in Buckinghamshire over 100 more points than the number listed in second-placed, West Midlands.

Joju Solar's findings

Despite the greater charging point access, data shows Buckinghamshire has the fourth highest number of registered electrical vehicles.

West Midlands has the most electrical vehicle drivers with 18,988 registered vehicles. Cambridge came a distant second with 11,450, Berkshire is third with 8,470 and Bucks came fourth with 6,719.

The motor industry has reported record-high sales for electric vehicles in the UK last year, with a 110% rise over 2020 and 2021.

This boost comes as the government rolls out plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Alongside London, the South East region, has been identified as an early adopter of EVs and charging points.

The government has raised concerns that without an increase in public charging facilities and local authority-led schemes, the acceleration of EV technology will be confined to the south.

Joju Solar's data was compiled using local authority statistics, it also analysed which areas are most able to meet electrical vehicle demands.

The energy pioneer does this by showing the number of registered license holders for every one public EV charging point.

Sunderland comes out on top with one public charging point for every 1,460 license holders.

Milton Keynes came second with 1,487 charging points per electrical car.

Dr Christian Jardine, founding member of Joju Solar, said: "We have witnessed a rapid increase in the appetite for EV vehicles and charging accessories.

"This is an extremely positive shift towards a more eco-conscious future. With the impending ban on petrol and diesel vehicle sales, consumers need to be able to access reliable and convenient charging points and whilst we are a source for at-home charging facilities, we urge local authorities to prioritise the installation of as many public charging stations as possible, to meet the rising demand."

People can look up the nearest charging points in Bucks by visiting the Zap Map website here.

Home-charging ports are available to buy from £680 and government grants are currently available to those looking to install at-home charge points within the UK.