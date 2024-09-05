Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buckinghamshire MP has reported BBC presenter Chris Packham to a charity commission over comments he made about Barclays customers.

In letters sent to the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), and the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds), the Mid Buckinghamshire MP, Greg Smith, called on the charities to consider Mr Packham’s position within their welfare organisations.

Mr Smith called on the charities to address comments the naturalist, who holds senior roles in both organisations, made regarding Barclays customers.

At the Action for Wildlife Day event in Derbyshire last month, Mr Packham said: “If anyone here is banking with Barclays, then I suggest you stick your head in a bucket of fuel and set fire to it. Because you’re burning our planet down.

Barclays was the largest European financier of fossil fuels in 2023, and have been criticised widely by environmental protesters.

Mr Packham, who remains a long-running BBC wildlife presenter, is also the RSPCA president and RSPB vice-president.

In separate letters addressed to the RSPCA’s Chris Sherwood and the RSPB’s Beccy Speight, the former Buckingham MP argued Packham’s words were a “deeply damaging contribution to the degradation of public discourse”.

Mr Smith said both charities should consider whether Packham is a “fit and proper person” to remain in his senior positions. He said: “In recent weeks, the use of intemperate and inflammatory language has led directly to grave instances of violent public disorder.

Chris Packham at RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“Had Mr Packham’s comments been made during that time in the context of a debate about immigration, it is likely that he would have been subject to arrest.”

While Mr Packham was not representing the charities when he made these comments, Mr Smith feels that both organisations should ‘condemn’ the language he used.

An RSPB spokesperson said to The Sunday Telegraph: “While he is aligned to our charitable objectives, he also has his own views and opinions on many issues within the conservation sector and beyond, some of which, we as a charity would not necessarily agree with but would not restrict him expressing.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are proud to have him as our president. Chris is passionate about changing the world but words are important, and we don’t condone the comments he made at the Action for Wildlife event.

“While we don’t always agree on everything, we share his desire to create a better world for all animals.”

Mr Packham has not responded to requests to comment in regards to the MP’s letters.