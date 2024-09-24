Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather continues to affect traffic and travel around the Aylesbury area as two main roads remain closed.

Bucks Council has confirmed that Lower Road in Aylesbury remains closed due to flooding this morning (24 September). Also a tree has fallen onto Aylesbury Road in Princess Risborough causing further delays.

Yesterday’s heavy downpour caused chaos across Aylesbury and neighbouring towns such as Thame, with motorists at risk of getting stuck in 2ft flood water.

A spokesperson for the council said on X that a closure would remain in place on Lower Road until debris which swerved into the road during the flooding has been cleared.

The same council-controlled social media app warned motorists to avoid the road in Princes Risborough, as vehicles having to navigate the damaged tree is causing delays.

No weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for today and tomorrow. But the service has issued one for Thursday (26 September), when more heavy rain is expected to disrupt travel in north of England.

Latest Government alerts warn that flooding is likely in nine parts of Buckinghamshire and possible in a further 16 areas. Oxford Road in Aylesbury was worst affected yesterday, with water levels rising to two feet in certain parts of the road.

Aylesbury was gridlocked throughout peak times yesterday with the heavy rain pour leaving some roads undriveable. Bucks Council was criticised for not closing Oxford Road sooner.

Flooding in Aylesbury yesterday

Redline Buses reported that most of its services were delayed and its vehicles between Aylesbury, Princes Risborough, and High Wycombe were forced to divert away from Stoke Mandeville Hospital due to floods. Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School, closed just after 12:30pm yesterday due to flood damage.