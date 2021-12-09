Bucks Council hits 50% mark in its county-wide gully cleaning programme

Buckinghamshire Council’s extensive programme of cleaning highways gullies across the county has now hit the 50% mark.

The drainage improvement works are designed to help prevent flooding on roads and to keep drains and gullies across Buckinghamshire running freely. The council set aside an extra £4 million to fund the works, as part of a wider improvement programme.

The council is aiming to clean every single one of Buckinghamshire’s almost 85,000 gullies at least once. Critical gullies, that need cleaning more often to prevent flooding on the roads, will be cleaned more regularly. Maximising the amount of water that can drain off road surfaces will also help to maintain the condition of roads.

Steven Broadbent, pictured far left, Cabinet Member for Transport, with members of Transport for Bucks and one of the gulley cleaning trucks

Repairs to drainage systems where there is a known local issue, or where a problem comes to light during the cleaning programme will also be carried out along with a comprehensive ditch clearance with landowners reminded of their responsibilities to keep ditches clear to prevent surface water from reaching roads.

Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Transport, joined one of the teams to see the operation in action. He said: “It’s fantastic news that our Transport for Buckinghamshire teams have now cleaned more than 50% of the gullies in the county.

“Flooding from blocked highway drains can blight people’s lives – especially during extreme weather – which is why our gully clearing programme is so essential. It’s designed to protect people and buildings from the impact of flooding on our roads and footways.

“We made a welcome additional investment this year to clear every drain and gully whilst repairing those which require fixing. We aimed to clean as many as possible before the winter rain sets in, and I’m very pleased that due to the hard work of our crews, including putting in extra hours and calling on some external help, we’ve got over the halfway mark. There is clearly more to do but our crews are working apace to deliver this for the benefit of our residents."