Bucks Council announces dates for 2024 garden waste collection suspension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has confirmed when it will be suspending its garden waste collection subscription service for 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unitary authority is reminding its subscribers that the service will be suspended for six weeks.

This is an annual suspension that the council times every year with winter, when it anticipates garden waste will be at its lowest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bucks Council has confirmed that the last date for collections in 2024 will be Friday 13 December (normal collection days apply) and collections will resume from week commencing Monday 27 January.

The council has announced when it will be suspending collections

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Even though the weather can still seem mild, the suspension dates are planned out well in advance to match the period when garden waste is typically at its lowest. During the suspension period, we train staff and redirect crews to allow for the increased amount of general waste and recycling over the Christmas holidays.

“Residents who need to dispose of garden waste during the suspension period can still do so at any of our 10 Household Recycling Centres free of charge. All sites are open 9am to 4pm.”

More information on opening times at Buckinghamshire’s Household Recycling Centres can be found online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Broom added: “Garden waste collected from homes across Buckinghamshire or taken to Household Recycling Centres is processed locally into high-quality compost. Residents can buy Community Compost at all of our Household Recycling Centres. All the proceeds from the sales of the Community Compost are set aside for good causes with an annual funding award expected in April 2025.”