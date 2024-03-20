Buckinghamshire’s village halls encouraged to ‘go green’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rural community buildings across the county will be considering how they can save energy and work with groups in their community to contribute to Net Zero this week as part of a national campaign led by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE).

Run almost entirely by volunteers, village halls are a cornerstone of rural community life in Buckinghamshire providing what are often the only spaces where people can meet and socialise locally. They also sustain many livelihoods connected with use of the venue. However, over the past couple of years many halls have struggled to meet increasing energy bills – indeed many buildings are old, off the gas grid and difficult to heat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guidance published by ACRE outlines what can be done to improve the energy efficiency of village halls through measures such as decarbonising buildings, improving insulation, replacing heating systems and generating their own energy.

Village Halls Week - highlighting the essential role village halls play in local communities.

The free guide features the decarbonisation project undertaken by Buckinghamshire’s Haddenham Village Hall toreduce their energy bills and create a warmer, more comfortable hall. Work included replacing the old gas-fired warm air unit with an air source heat pump which has re-used existing ducting, insulating the roof, and installing solar panels and EV car charging points. The guide can be downloaded from ACRE’s website.

“We understand how important community buildings and village halls are to local Bucks communities, offering essential spaces which act as local hubs for social, educational, and recreational activities in the county,” said Frankie Hockham, Buckinghamshire’s Community Buildings adviser.

"By taking on Net Zero initiatives, village halls can help save the environment but also reduce operational costs and create healthier spaces which will be used for generations to come. These projects can be daunting – planning, securing funding and implementing them – but, as the Rural Community Council for Buckinghamshire, we can help local community buildings become more energy efficient.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other examples of Buckinghamshire community buildings taking steps to become more energy efficient and environmentally friendly are:

Stewkley Village Hall combined the need to replace its roof with other environmental sustainable measures including renewable energy sources. This will save at least 30 per cent on electricity charges annually and lower the hall’s carbon footprint. Read their story on the Community Impact Bucks website.

combined the need to replace its roof with other environmental sustainable measures including renewable energy sources. This will save at least 30 per cent on electricity charges annually and lower the hall’s carbon footprint. Read their story on the Community Impact Bucks website. Worminghall Village Hall underwent a transformation into an accessible and eco-friendly hub. Read their story on the Community Impact Bucks website.

The publication of the design guidance marks Village Halls Week, an annual campaign that aims to raise the profile of village halls and celebrate the contribution they make to rural community life. The theme this year is ‘go green’ which is examining the contribution that village halls can play in the transition to Net Zero.