Buckinghamshire volunteer David Blackmore encourages others to become voices for change

Christian Aid speakers give presentations at various times of the year about the organisation's work – from campaigning and fundraising, to humanitarian aid, and long-term projects in some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

The aim is to inspire people to give, act and pray to help others in need and support communities to find new ways out of poverty.

Senior Volunteering Officer Ian Hind explained speakers are given ongoing training from regional officers, as well as the chance to connect with other volunteers at Christian Aid’s annual supporter conference.

Christian Aid's work includes campaigning on climate change and delivering aid around the world.

“Whether you're a seasoned orator or speaking from the heart, your enthusiasm for Christian Aid's mission is what matters most,” he added. “The idea is to make a lasting impact and to be the voice of hope for a world free from poverty.”

David Blackmore, a volunteer speaker from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, said he would encourage people thinking about the role to sign up: “It's a great opportunity to really immerse yourself in the stories behind Christian Aid’s campaigns, to be able to speak passionately about the challenges and the hopes for a better future.”